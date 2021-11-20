'He Deserves to Play' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection Ahead of Leicester City Clash

Thomas Tuchel has made a handful of changes from his last lineup as the Blues travel to Leicester City in the Premier League.

Thiago Silva keeps his place, with Trevoh Chalobah coming in alongside him in a back three.

Mason Mount returns after tooth surgery during the international break.

The manager has explained his selection.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Timo Werner has returned to the bench after a hamstring injury. Speaking on his inclusion, Tuchel said: "We decided yesterday for Timo to be on the bench, because he feels absolutely free.

"Nothing is holding him back, so we said we would take the chance. We only have three substitutes so I don't know if he will have the chance to play."

Chalobah has earned a re-call to the starting XI also, as he 'deserves to play'.

"Trevoh deserves it. He's a good fit with his speed and his height for set-pieces. He deserves to play." said Tuchel

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube