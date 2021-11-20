Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'He Deserves to Play' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection Ahead of Leicester City Clash

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has made a handful of changes from his last lineup as the Blues travel to Leicester City in the Premier League.

Thiago Silva keeps his place, with Trevoh Chalobah coming in alongside him in a back three.

Mason Mount returns after tooth surgery during the international break.

The manager has explained his selection.

imago1007504035h

Timo Werner has returned to the bench after a hamstring injury. Speaking on his inclusion, Tuchel said: "We decided yesterday for Timo to be on the bench, because he feels absolutely free.

Read More

"Nothing is holding him back, so we said we would take the chance. We only have three substitutes so I don't know if he will have the chance to play."

Chalobah has earned a re-call to the starting XI also, as he 'deserves to play'.

"Trevoh deserves it. He's a good fit with his speed and his height for set-pieces. He deserves to play." said Tuchel

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007586632h
News

'He Deserves to Play' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection Ahead of Leicester City Clash

23 seconds ago
imago1007758695h
News

'There Are No Thoughts About a Potential Change' - Thomas Tuchel On Hakim Ziyech's Future

2 minutes ago
imago1007808264h
News

'Good Guy' - Brendan Rodgers On Ben Chilwell's Reception

16 minutes ago
imago1007587271h
News

'Good Line-Up' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Leicester City

20 minutes ago
imago1007845318h
News

Confirmed Teams: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

25 minutes ago
imago1007861251h (1)
News

'We Focus on Our Game Today' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Title Message Ahead of Leicester Clash

36 minutes ago
imago1007590813h
News

Report: Saúl Ñíguez Intends On Staying At Chelsea Until End Of Loan Deal

47 minutes ago
imago1007983186h
News

'He Has Enough Character' to Deal With Penalty Miss - Thomas Tuchel On Jorginho's Misfortune With Italy

1 hour ago