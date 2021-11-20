Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
'He Has Enough Character' to Deal With Penalty Miss - Thomas Tuchel On Jorginho's Misfortune With Italy

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken out about his respect for midfielder Jorginho's attitude following his penalty miss for Italy during the international break.

The Italy international missed a penalty in his nation's 1-1 draw with Switzerland in November.

Jorginho also missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 final against England.

imago1007983186h

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League weekend clash with Leicester, Tuchel spoke out about how Jorginho's character will mean the miss won't get to him.

“If there is a guy who has enough personality to handle disappointment, it is Jorgi (Jorginho)," he told the press. "I fully trust his personality and character.

"The most important thing is that when he arrives here, he feels safe. When he arrives in Cobham he knows everyone will support him no matter what happened outside this building.

Read More

"He is our player, he is fully protected, fully appreciated. We are super happy he is back.

imago1007983202h

Tuchel continued: "These things happen during a career and he is not the first one to miss an important penalty and he will not be the last one.

"He has enough character, enough difficulties in his career if you know the story from Jorgi, how he made it to professional football and what obstacles he overcame.

"This is a bump in the road, nothing more. We will do all we can to make sure he feels safe in Cobham and can continue to play on the highest level like he did on day one.”

