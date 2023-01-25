'He Has Great Ambition' - Azpilicueta and Potter On Mykhailo Mudryk

The Ukrainian speedster signed for Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk on January 15th for £62million and made his debut against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, coming on in the 55th minute as the Blues drew 0-0 with Jurgen Klopp's men.

It was an electric first appearance for 21-year old Mudryk, who showed off his speed and dribbling ability, almost scoring moments after coming on when he showed some nifty footwork in the box before he fired a shot into the side netting.

Mudryk hits a shot towards goal after beating Joe Gomez in the box IMAGO / PA Images

After the match, he was widely praised by Chelsea fans, who admitted Mudryk's playing style is something they've been crying out for since the departure of Eden Hazard in 2019.

Boss Graham Potter admits he was pleased with the winger's maiden performance in a blue shirt, saying that he will do all he can to help him continue to get comfortable in his new surroundings.

"Yes, he was really good. He’s only been with us a couple of days and he’ll get better the more he is with us and the more we understand him and the more he understands us. But promising signs."

"Our job is to help him settle into the team, help him settle into the country and league, and gain an understanding of us and how we can help him."

Cesar Azpilicueta, who made his 500th appearance for Chelsea in the match, spoke about how the club's supporters have taken to Mudryk and how he thinks he will be a big player for Chelsea going forward.

"I’ve seen a very focused lad with great determination, great ambition. He has a great connection with the fans as well."

Chelsea fans were heard singing Mudryk chants throughout the second half against Liverpool IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

"He just has to express himself the way he has been doing. It’s great to see his energy and he will be a very important player."

Chelsea fans will be relieved that Mudryk didn't follow Joao Felix in getting sent off on his debut, with the winger likely to start in the team's next match on February 3rd against Fulham where Chelsea will be looking for revenge as the Cottagers won the reverse fixture 2-1 two weeks ago.

