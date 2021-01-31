"He has so much potential" - Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Kai Havertz

Thomas Tuchel knows Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has "endless talent" but wants him to "show his teeth when it gets tough".

Havertz arrived in the summer in a blockbuster transfer from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth around £72 million.

The 21-year-old has struggled in parts this season to adapt to life in England, which hasn't been helped by coronavirus after he contracted the virus in November.

(Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Frank Lampard struggled to get the best out of the German midfielder, but now Tuchel is at the helm, Havertz could have a change in fortunes in west London.

The Chelsea Head Coach lavished the 21-year-old with praise after his switch from Germany to England.

"His potential is endless, almost endless. It is a challenge for him, and I think he made a very brave choice, you have to understand

"I am a huge fan of Bayer Leverkusen in terms of how they have developed as a club over years and years and what players they developed and what quality of football they play.

"But, you come from Leverkusen to Chelsea, the culture can not be any more different. A club where it is OK to maybe be second or third best, to reach the top four and repeat for this on a very high level.

"Then you go to a club where they talk about trophies and winning titles, it is so open, there is a certain atmosphere like at Bayern Munich they do this every year, they demand titles, titles and more titles and it does something to a club in the atmosphere.

"So that means that Kai has stopped not just to a different country, not only to a different club, not only different teammates, itself is already complicated, he even changes his culture and club environment in a dramatic way.

“And I love it because he is so far out of his comfort zone."

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

On his first impression of Havertz, Tuchel added: "What I feel from him is a very friendly, intelligent and open guy, with a lot of potential and we will push him.

"He seems to be like the guy that needs to be pushed, we will not stop it.

(Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"For him, this league is perfect because he cannot rest. He has so much potential that he has to be challenged physically also, it is not enough that he can rely on his endless talent.

"In the end, the question is does he have this, can he show his teeth in the end when it gets tough and I was very happy on Wednesday, it was him that did almost the decisive header in the box against all the towers from Wolverhampton.

"It would have been a nice goal but he did not hesitate and that is what I want to see from him, the rest will come because Kai can be a huge, huge part of this club."

