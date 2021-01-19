Ralph Hasenhuttl has told Frank Lampard how to get the best out of Timo Werner

"He has some qualities you really have to focus on" - Ralph Hasenhuttl tells Frank Lampard how to get the best out of Timo Werner

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has advised Chelsea boss Frank Lampard on how he can help Timo Werner can find his goal-scoring touch after an underwhelming start to life in the Premier League.

The Austrian worked with Werner during his time as RB Leipzig and admitted that he was close to the German international in his difficult spells in the past.

Hasenhuttl said, as relayed by Metro: "I know Timo very well and I have seen him in situations where he was not good."

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The 53-year-old believes that Werner's profligacy in front of goal and lack of confidence is down to him not being played in his 'best position'.

Hasenhuttl added: "Most of the time when I have seen this is because of the reason that the game doesn’t fit to him. The team didn’t play in the way he can bring his best on the pitch, I think."

The Southampton boss mentioned that Lampard needs to adapt his team's play to his star striker's qualities to get the end-product that Werner is currently lacking.

He said: "He is definitely a player where you have to adapt your game on him. If you do this, he will give you everything you need from a striker.

"But therefore, he has some qualities you really have to focus on. The good thing for him, I think at Leipzig, when I was there, is we concentrated completely on his qualities."

Werner came off the bench in Chelsea's 1-0 win against Fulham at the weekend, squandering a clear chance wide late on, meaning he's not found the net in his last 11 outings in the Premier League.

----------

