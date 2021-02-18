"He has the quality" - Ralph Hasenhüttl makes Timo Werner admission ahead of Chelsea clash

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl has backed Timo Werner to unlock his true his true potential under Thomas Tuchel ahead of his side's clash with Chelsea on Saturday.

The 53-year-old manager worked with the German striker at RB Leipzig, where Werner netted 28 league goals during his final season before his switch to Chelsea last summer.

"I have always said he [Werner] has the quality to perform well and score goals," said the Austrian at his pre-match press-conference on Thursday, as quoted by Hampshire Live.

"There are still a lot of good players at Chelsea, so many offensive players with quality, but he is always going to part of a successful team.

"Thomas [Tuchel] knows him very well and knows exactly how to handle Timo [Werner]. He scored once, two goals against us [in Chelsea's 3-2 win over the Saints in the reverse fixture], but that's enough I think."

Werner ended his 100-day drought in front of goal in Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday, having failed to score in his previous 20 outings across all competitions.

Hasenhüttl had previously stated that Werner's profligacy in front of goal and lack of confidence was down to him not being played in his 'best position' under former Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard.

"Most of the time when I have seen this is because of the reason that the game doesn’t fit to him [Werner]. The team didn’t play in the way he can bring his best on the pitch, I think," said the Saints boss, in the days leading to Lampard's dismissal as Blues boss.

"He [Werner] is definitely a player where you have to adapt your game on him. If you do this, he will give you everything you need from a striker.

"But therefore, he [Werner] has some qualities you really have to focus on. The good thing for him, I think at Leipzig, when I was there, is we concentrated completely on his qualities."

