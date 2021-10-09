'He is a Great Player' - Marcos Alonso Reassures Chelsea Fans Over Saul Niguez

After worries about how Spaniard Saul is fitting into life at Chelsea, Marcos Alonso has reassured fans that he will come through and enjoy success with the Blues.

Alonso and Saul have both played together for Spain, with Alonso recently making his first appearance in a Spanish shirt since 2018 with their 2-1 win over Italy on Wednesday evening.

Saul came to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day, but after making only two appearances, Chelsea fans have struggled to see how he will fit in at the club.

Speaking to Manu Carreño for 'El Larguero', Alonso reassured fans that Saul will have his part to play during the season.

When asked how Saul is, and questioned about how he is struggling to adapt to life in England, Alonso replied the following.

"He arrived recently, and is still in the adaption phase," as quoted by cadenaser.com.

"But he is a great player and he will come through for us."

Saul joined the Blues from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day for a season-long loan.

Having been in the Atletico Madrid ranks since 2008, Saul has never known the English Premier League, and it is not uncommon for Chelsea signings to struggle to adapt to the more physical nature of the league.

Many fans are still upset with Timo Werner's impact since arriving back in 2020.

After an underwhelming season in terms of goals last year for the Chelsea striker, many are unhappy with Werner's performances.

But as an experienced player, there is no doubt Saul certainly has more to prove, and hopefully he can showcase some talent in the remainder of the season.

