"He is a tactical fox" - Antonio Rüdiger sings Thomas Tuchel's praises following quick start at Chelsea

Chelsea centre-half Antonio Rüdiger has heaped praise on Thomas Tuchel after the boss' encouraging start to life at the club.

The ex-PSG manager replaced Frank Lampard at the helm in west London in January following a dismal run of results that left Chelsea in eighth place in the league table.

Since his arrival to Stamford Bridge, Tuchel has led the Blues to five wins and a draw in his first six games, a run that has seen Chelsea enter the FA Cup quarter-final and break into the Premier League top-four.

"Anyone who knows Tuchel knows that he is a man who leaves nothing to coincidence. He works in great detail, Tuchel is a tactical fox," said Rüdiger on the 47-year-old, in an interview with German journalist and transfer expert Christian Falk.

Tuchel has said his side will keep pushing for more following their 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday.

It's now five wins out of six in the league for the German as Chelsea boss, with first-half goals from Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner sealing a comfortable victory for the Blues.

On being asked if a top-four finish is the ultimate goal or if his side would push on for more, he said, following the win at Stamford Bridge: "We will never stop pushing because there is no other way.

"We knew that we could be in the top-four if we won today, but I can only tell everyone that there is still a long way to go, there are a lot of teams very close. We have a lot of games to play, we have a lot of big teams to play, there are many points to win.

"Now, it’s important for me that we take two days off and we recover mentally and physically and then prepare 100 per cent for Southampton, because that will be the next challenge. At the moment this is our position, but what matters is our position at the end [of the season]."

Tuchel went on to admit that while his side have been grinding out results themselves, they've been lent a hand by fellow top-four hopefuls who've struggled for form in recent weeks.

