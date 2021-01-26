"He is a top player" - Tammy Abraham backs Timo Werner to defy critics by overcoming goal-scoring struggles

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has leapt to the defence of fellow striker Timo Werner and backed the German international to re-discover his goal-scoring touch soon.

Abraham, 23, was at the treble as Chelsea eased past Luton Town with a 3-1 victory in their FA Cup fourth-round clash on Sunday.

However, though despite putting a decent shift in, Werner's woes in front of goal continued as the 24-year-old failed to get on the scoresheet and even missed a penalty late on, which wouldn't do a player really lacking confidence any good.

In an interview with Chelsea following the win on Sunday and before the announcement on Monday that the club had parted ways with Frank Lampard, Abraham said: "I feel that to be a new player coming into the Premier League, it is never easy.

"I have had my struggles last season where I went a couple of games without scoring myself, so I know the pressure that comes with it. You just have to keep getting into the right areas and putting yourself out there."

Werner has scored nine goals and supplied six assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for the Blues so far this season while Abraham has managed to bag 11 goals and set up another six in 25 appearances this campaign.

The English international added: "One thing I love about [Timo] Werner is that even in hard times, he always works his socks off. He is a top player and it is always good to have those players around you.

"As a striker you just have to keep making the runs and getting yourself in those positions. Eventually it will come for you. That’s one thing that getting into football does to you.

"There is always pressure. Good times and bad times, there is always pressure in football. But I feel like that is what we signed on for, to deal with the pressure.

"It is about how we overcome the bad times and when we are having the good times, how to celebrate those as well. For us as a team, we just need to stick together and work hard, go back to basics - what we are good at."

