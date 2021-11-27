'Top Striker' - Thomas Tuchel Full of Praise for Romelu Lukaku

Skip to main content
'Top Striker' - Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Full of Praise for Romelu Lukaku

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hailed his no. nine Romelu Lukaku, labelling him 'a top professional and a top striker'.

The Belgian striker picked up an ankle injury in his side's Champions League clash with Malmo back in October.

Lukaku hasn't featured for the Blues since picking up the injury and has been forced to watch their stunning form from the sidelines.

imago1007587280h

Speaking ahead of his side's game against Manchester United on Sunday, Tuchel expressed his joy to have Lukaku on his side.

"We started strong and we started the season with Romelu," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london. "The things he brings when he is in the dressing room, in the building, even when he is injured, he is every day here, positive, determined, he pushes everybody.

"He is a top professional and a top top striker. He will be super and he is actually in the moment very important."

Read More

In his absence, Chelsea have scored a staggering number of goals, which has led many to believe the club are more dangerous without their no. nine than with him.

imago1007424301h

In response, Tuchel simply said: "I am happy that we can survive a long period without him, without (Mateo) Kovacic, without (Timo) Werner, without (Christian) Pulisic.

"It shows we function as a team absolutely and we rely on top qualities like every team but they bring so much more than only their presence on the field."

More Chelsea Coverage

imago1007424301h
