'He Is Hungry to Score' - Tuchel Discusses Pulisic Impact Following Leicester Win

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has discussed the impact Christian Pulisic has had since returning to the club from injury.

The 23-year-old got his name on the scoresheet in his side's 3-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pulisic missed around seven weeks of the 2021/22 season due to an ankle injury, only making his return in late October against Malmo.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Following the fixture, Thomas Tuchel spoke to BT Sport about the impact that Pulisic has had since his return to the action.

"This is one of his key qualities to arrive in the box and into the six-yard box," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"We need this, he gives something in terms of sprints, intensity on and off the ball, but he is at the end of the attacks.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"He is hungry to score and this is where we need players."

Pulisic found the back of the net twice on the day, but his second goal was called back for an offside moments before.

The US international has struggled with injuries and form recently at Chelsea and there has been speculation about his future at the club.

Barcelona are reported to be interested in the 23-year-old, in the hope that he can link up with fellow USMNT teammate Sergiño Dest.

