"He is making me really happy" - Frank Lampard lauds Callum Hudson-Odoi following Morecambe win

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard commended Callum Hudson-Odoi's performance against Morecambe with the winger netting in his side's 4-0 win in the FA Cup third-round.

Hudson-Odoi, 20, has displayed a string of impressive performances in recent weeks and has added the end-product to his game which he was accused of lacking for much of last season.

In his post-match press-conference, Lampard said, as relayed by Football London: “Callum is improving and improving, yet there is also much more to come from him.

"I think his application in training, his desire to look at his game, is great. And his goal today was a fantastic example of someone running to break the lines and ending up where a striker would be. That is what modern-day wingers have to do."

Hudson-Odoi has forced his way into the starting lineup and has found form in the last few games, a few months after he was a mere squad player.

Lampard added: "In terms of how long until he makes his case, he’s making it now. In this team we have three natural wingers and another who can play in that position.

"At times I am going to have to make selection decisions and sometimes he will be in, and other times he won’t be.

"But right now the way he is playing, he’s assisting, scoring goals and that is making me really happy. There has been an uplift from Callum and there are more gears for him to go up. When he is playing like he’s playing, it’s good to expect more from him."

