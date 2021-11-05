Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    'He is Standing Out' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Conor Gallagher Admission Amid Crystal Palace Form

    Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Conor Gallagher's form whilst on loan at Crystal Palace has impressed the Chelsea boss so far this season.

    The Blues boss allowed Gallagher to leave at the beginning of the season after featuring under him in pre-season.

    However, with much competition in midfield as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley returned to the club, whilst Saul Niguez arrived on deadline day, Gallagher departed.

    Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's match with Burnley this weekend, Tuchel heaped praise upon the loanee.

    “It’s not hard to follow (his progress) because he is standing out every single match day. It’s a pretty easy one to follow," he said.

    "Listen, Conor’s heart is so, so big. He loves football and you can wake him up at four o’clock at night. He will start running, sprinting and collecting balls, winning duels. This is what he does and you can see he feels good, he has trust from the club and manager."

    The manager continued to explain how the midfielder is happy in south London and the Blues are not thinking of ending his loan spell early in January.

    "Right now, it is the beginning of November. He is a full member of the Crystal Palace squad and it’s good where he is. There is no need to change this. We are fully aware of it and are happy he feels so good and is a huge part of this club.” Tuchel admitted.

    Gallagher could have played his part in Chelsea's ongoing title race already, scoring at the Etihad as Crystal Palace beat Manchester City to help Chelsea go four points clear of the Citizen's early on this season.

