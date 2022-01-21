'He is Struggling' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Romelu Lukaku's Recent Form

Skip to main content
'He is Struggling' - Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku's Recent Form

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has shared his thoughts on Romelu Lukaku's recent poor run of form for the side. 

The Blues signed the Belgian striker in the summer transfer window from Inter Milan, which signalled his return to the club after seven years away from west London.

However he has been unable to fire on all cylinders for Chelsea this season and has struggled in front of goal in recent weeks. 

imago1009285611h

When speaking to the media ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Tuchel commented on the 28-year-old's form in the past few games.

“I don’t know if I can explain it, it’s very rare in football that you have a situation or a problem with a one thing solution. 

"It’s always a mix of a lot of influences. He was already more involved. He is struggling, here are reasons for it. 

"We have already discussed them. He is not the only one which we rely on to win games. There is nothing special to it.”

imago1009218208h

So far this season, Lukaku has scored just eight goals in 23 appearances in all competitions, with his last coming against Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round tie earlier in the month.

He suffered an ankle injury against Malmo in October and was sidelined for some weeks, and also tested positive for Covid-19 in the middle of December.

Lukaku returned to proper first team action on Boxing Day against Aston Villa, before netting against Brighton and Hove Albion towards the end of the month.

imago1009137030h
