'He Is Super Important' - Tuchel Hails Jorginho For Sacrificing Body in Leeds Win

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised star midfielder Jorginho for pushing through in his side's 3-2 win over Leeds despite having suffered back pain in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old began to suffer pain in his back due to receiving too much game time, having missed pre-season due to Euro 2020 to jump straight back into Premier League action.

Despite the injury, Jorgi scored twice on Saturday afternoon, gifting his side all three points over Marcelo Bielsa's side.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking after the win, Tuchel praised the Italy international for his performance and mentality to be able to push forward.

"He is super important," he said, as quoted by football.london. "Jorgi has sacrificed himself for many weeks, actually.

"I was aware this moment would come where he would suffer because he played Champions League campaign with us, the Euros with Italy, and all their World Cup qualifiers.

"So there has not only been a physical effort for him it's been mentally very demanding.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"He had no pre-season, started the Super Cup game straight away. So I knew there would be a point in the season he feels his body and wouldn't be fully fit.

"But Jorgi is Jorgi and he is fully aware of the situation that we miss Kova (Mateo Kovacic) and N'Golo (Kante).

"He sacrificed and gives his best every single day. He spends hours and hours with the physios and medical department to get himself in the best shape possible. It's very nice to have this kind of attitude.

"It was a big reward for him today as it is not easy to score two penalties in one game."

