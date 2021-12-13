Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
'He is The Guy Who Can Win' - Chelsea's Tuchel Fires Warning to Mount to Re-Find Best Form & Explains Early Season Struggles

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has fired a stern warning at his star midfielder Mason Mount, pleading him to re-find his best form.

The England international won Chelsea's Fan's Player of the Year for the 2020/21 season, following his outstanding contributions that saw his side lift the Champions League trophy in May.

Following a few weeks on the sidelines due to an infection following the removal of one of his wisdom teeth, Tuchel needs Mount at his best again now.

Speaking after his side's 3-2 win over Leeds on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel fired a message to Mount, insisting he needs him at his best in this difficult period.

"He needs to be (back to his best) because we need him," he said, as quoted by football.london.

The Blues have struggled in recent games, conceding nine goals in their last three games, having only conceded eight in the 21 fixtures before then.

"Getting in the box, it is about connections, who he links with, it depends on which side he plays. But we cannot be surprised that sometimes in the careers of these young players you have difficult moments.

"This is why they are young players and their careers, it is not the end of the career, but the beginning.

"So the thing is to take care of him and guide him through these moments, push him, trust him to some degree, because these players always want to play, but now he is back in good shape and showing confidence, and with a bit of luck he is the guy who can win."

