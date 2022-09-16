Skip to main content
"He Is Very Positive" - Kepa Arrizabalaga on Graham Potter

Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga spoke with reporters this week regarding his thoughts on recent managerial appointment Graham Potter.

Following Graham Potter's recent appointment as Chelsea manager, various players have been asked to give their thoughts on the hire. The latest is Kepa, who discussed Potter's initial impression on the squad.

To begin with, the Spaniard touched on Potter's style of man management within the squad.

"He is very positive in his mind, he tries to give us positivity".

Graham Potter

Continuing on, the 27-year-old discussed how he and his teammates must adapt to the changes Potter wishes to instill.

"We changed a couple of things in the line-up and the structure. So we had to adjust to that. Thinking, watching, and understanding how we play".

Arrizabalaga finished by describing the mindset and plan of Graham Potter's Chelsea.

"It's the same for all the team. We want a good presence on the pitch, take the ball, attack as much as we can and when we lose the ball, recover it as soon as possible".

Kepa Arrizabalaga

With first-choice keeper Edouard Mendy currently sidelined with an injury, Kepa will be in net for Chelsea. With his long-term future likely away from Stamford Bridge, he can use this as an opportunity to regain some form and attract potential suitors. 

