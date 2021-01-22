"He just can't score at the moment" - Ex-Chelsea defender Robert Huth reflects on Timo Werner's goal-scoring woes

Former Chelsea defender Robert Huth has given his verdict on Timo Werner's struggles in front of goal.

The 24-year-old has failed to justify his hefty price tag since his £45 million [€50 million] move from RB Leipzig in the summer, having scored nine goals in 27 appearances for the Blues across all competitions this season.

“Werner started well. We can talk about whether he should play down the middle or on the wing, but the fact is that he just can’t score at the moment," said Ruth, on the German's poor run of form up top, speaking to Stadium Astro.

READ MORE: Kai Havertz "looks like he’s not bothered at times" at Chelsea

(Photo by TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"He does get chances. He does get in positions, we have seen it before with strikers, he is in one of those phases where he needs a goal and his confidence builds.”

Werner has had to play down the left wing for much of the season due to the form of fellow striking-duo, Tammy Abraham and the prolific Olivier Giroud.

The forward hasn't live up to the expectation since his switch to Stamford Bridge, having netted just once in his last 15 appearances for the Blues.

READ MORE: Frank Lampard sends message to confidence-lacking Chelsea forward Timo Werner

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

However, Frank Lampard has confidence in Chelsea forward Timo Werner to find his form in front of goal after failing to find the net in his previous 11 league outings.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has advised Frank Lampard to adapt his side's play to Werner's qualities to get the best out of him.

Werner would be hoping to bag a couple of goals and re-gain some confidence in Chelsea's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Luton Town at the weekend.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube