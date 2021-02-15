"He knows what he wants" - Antonio Rüdiger reflects on Thomas Tuchel's encouraging start to life at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger has been impressed by the impact that Thomas Tuchel has had since his appointment as Blues boss in January.

The German manager has won four and drawn one of his first five games in charge with Chelsea climbing up to fifth place in the Premier League table.

"Because of the results, it's been good [under Tuchel so far]. I think the coach knows what he wants," said Rüdiger, in an interview with Sky Sports.

READ MORE: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gives insight into his philosophy and man-management methods

READ MORE: "Everyone can beat everyone" - Antonio Rüdiger delivers verdict on Newcastle ahead of Monday clash

READ MORE: Antonio Rüdiger remaining calm over potential new Chelsea contract

"He [Tuchel] has a way of playing football and you can see from the games, the players have adapted very quickly to that.

"From every coach, you want him to improve you. I don't want to hear what I'm doing good, I want to hear what I'm not doing good and what I can improve. This is what I want to see from him.

This campaign, Chelsea have massively improved at the back after conceding 79 goals across all competitions last season.

READ MORE: Revealed - Frank Lampard still being paid by Chelsea following January departure

READ MORE: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes Tammy Abraham contract admission

READ MORE: Antonio Rudiger reveals Chelsea's objectives for 2020/21 season under Thomas Tuchel

The German international added: "In general, the whole season, when it comes to defending, compared to other seasons, we did very well.

"That also started with [Frank] Lampard and now the coach has a different idea, which is to keep the opponents up in their own half and try to win the ball back there rather than winning it further down in our half."

Rüdiger will be vying for a starting spot on Monday night as Chelsea aim to leapfrog Liverpool in fourth place by bagging another three points under Tuchel.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube