'He Must be Patient' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection Ahead of West Ham Clash

Thomas Tuchel has made several changes to his starting XI to face West Ham in the Premier League.

Kai Havertz keeps his place up-front as Hakim Ziyech is handed a start after his match-winner against Watford.

Jorginho and Reece James return from injury to start against the Hammers.

The manager has explained his selection

Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner

Speaking on the decision to start Romelu Lukaku on the bench, Tuchel said: “It is such high intensity in the games. I know Romelu is pushing, I’m happy he is.

“He is impatient, it’s his nature, but there is a difference between match ready and training ready, and there is a difference between Premier League ready. We need to build him up and he must be patient.”

The head coach continued to discuss his choice in midfield as he progressed to say: “We had all three midfielders out against Watford, N’Golo, Jorgi and Kova. Normally we put all the responsibility on their shoulders.

“I’m happy with Ruben, who has stepped in for many weeks now, and it’s easier for him to be alongside Jorgi.”

