Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

'He Must be Patient' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection Ahead of West Ham Clash

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has made several changes to his starting XI to face West Ham in the Premier League. 

Kai Havertz keeps his place up-front as Hakim Ziyech is handed a start after his match-winner against Watford.

Jorginho and Reece James return from injury to start against the Hammers.

The manager has explained his selection

Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Read More

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner

Speaking on the decision to start Romelu Lukaku on the bench, Tuchel said: “It is such high intensity in the games. I know Romelu is pushing, I’m happy he is.

“He is impatient, it’s his nature, but there is a difference between match ready and training ready, and there is a difference between Premier League ready. We need to build him up and he must be patient.”

The head coach continued to discuss his choice in midfield as he progressed to say: “We had all three midfielders out against Watford, N’Golo, Jorgi and Kova. Normally we put all the responsibility on their shoulders.

“I’m happy with Ruben, who has stepped in for many weeks now, and it’s easier for him to be alongside Jorgi.” 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1006517873h
News

'He Must be Patient' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection Ahead of West Ham Clash

15 seconds ago
imago1008213182h (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's Form Ahead of West Ham Clash

33 minutes ago
imago1008213182h (3)
Features/Opinions

'I Like it' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face West Ham

36 minutes ago
imago1008389333h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League

41 minutes ago
imago1008387295h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Verdict on Impressive Chelsea London Derby Statistic Ahead of West Ham Clash

43 minutes ago
imago1008392967h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why Chelsea Took a 'Risk' to Sell Kurt Zouma to West Ham

1 hour ago
imago1008392969h
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Stance on Chelsea-Linked Declan Rice Ahead of West Ham Clash

1 hour ago
imago1007810780h
News

Aaron Cresswell Fires Warning to Chelsea Ahead of West Ham Clash

2 hours ago