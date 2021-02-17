"He played very well" - Olivier Giroud expresses delight at Kepa Arrizabalaga following Newcastle win

Chelsea ace Olivier Giroud was impressed by his side's performance in their 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday night, singling out Kepa Arrizabalaga for praise.

The 34-year-old striker replaced Tammy Abraham, who was hauled off after injuring his right ankle following a robust challenge from Jamaal Lascelles in the box, with just under 20 minutes on the clock.

Reflecting on the win in his post-match interview, the Frenchman said: "We started well again with great intentions to play between the lines," as quoted by Chelsea.

"We created quite a lot of chances, could have put the game to bed before, but we are very pleased with the clean sheet and we carry on our good work."

Giroud delivered his verdict on goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made it back-to-back clean sheets in the space of days against the Magpies, producing a string of vital saves to keep the door shut.

The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order since Edouard Mendy's arrival to Stamford Bridge in the summer, but Giroud pointed out that the 26-year-old has been working as hard as ever in training and deserved to start against Steve Bruce's side.

"I’m happy for him [Arrizabalaga]. He’s stayed focused on his job and committed to what he has to do. Every day at training, he's working hard to be ready when the manager will ask him to play and he played very well I think, like the team," said Giroud.

Just over 10 minutes after his introduction, Giroud got the breakthrough for his side after latching onto Karl Darlow's clearance following some brilliant work on the left by Timo Werner.

The forward has now scored 10 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions this campaign, with four of those coming in the Premier League.

