'He Played Well' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Malang Sarr as Chelsea Triumph Over Tottenham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hailed his young centre-back Malang Sarr for his adaptation to playing at left full-back in his side's 1-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

The German tactician decided to rest Marcos Alonso at left-back against the side's London rivals, trying out Sarr in the position instead.

With Ben Chilwell out of action for the majority of the remainder of the season with an ACL injury, Marcos Alonso is currently the club's only option at left-back.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel addressed questions asking him whether Sarr may be a potential solution to solve their left wing-back troubles.

"We did not play wing-backs but for me, he can play a full back in the position like today," he said, as quoted by football.london. "He can play centre-back and in the left position of a back three.

"That’s where he is at the moment, he deserves to play. He has played well when he was needed.

"I think he is very aware of his role, this is where he started and from there he takes what he can get. He needs to work hard, stay humble.

"Nothing more. There is no need for further promotion, he is doing good, he is solid and he is consistent and that is what we need."

Tuchel also went on to reveal the reason he opted to play with a back four against Spurs instead of the normal back three.

"Of course, today we used it again for the build-up but defended in a back five.

"It's good to have these options but it needs to fit into what we expect and which spaces we expect to find. We will decide from match to match."

