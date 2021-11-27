'He Pushes Everybody' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Forward Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed how much of influence Romelu Lukaku is in the Blues' dressing room.

The Belgian striker has been sidelined for the last month after picking up an ankle injury against Malmo in October.

He has since been forced to watch his team retain their place at the top of the Premier League table from the sidelines.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel stressed the importance of having Lukaku as an important figure in the Blues' dressing room.

"The things he brings when he is in the dressing room," Tuchel said, as quoted by football.london, "in the building, even when he is injured, he is every day here, positive, determined, he pushes everybody.

"He is a top professional and a top top striker. He will be super and he is actually in the moment very important."

Despite the praise from his manager, Lukaku hasn't been without his critics this season, having suffered a seven-match goal drought before he picked up his ankle injury.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

In response to the critics, Tuchel went on to say: "I understand why people say this as people always look for easy solutions.

"People look for one reason and that things go one way or the other. But life is not like this, life is not that easy, and life in a football team is not that easy.

"Maybe we shine so brightly now because Romelu did the hard work before, he scored some very decisive goals for us already, to bring us in a position where the young players and other players can take over, step in and show their qualities.

