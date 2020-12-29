'He should have got up' - Terry slams Christensen's antics leading to Aston Villa equaliser

'He should have got up' - John Terry slams Andreas Christensen's antics leading to Aston Villa equaliser

John Terry has had a dig at Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen following Aston Villa's hard-fought 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Monday.

Terry, assistant head coach for the west Midlands outfit, returned to his boyhood club, where he spent 13 years as captain and won three Premier League titles.

Early in the second half, Villa scored a controversial equaliser where Christensen and Jack Grealish collided, the former only getting up after the ball was eventually put in the back of the net as Anwar El Ghazi's latched on to Matthew Cash's cross.

John Terry took to Instagram, having a go at Andreas Christensen in the build-up leading to El Ghazi's leveller.

Terry took to Instagram after the game, applauding his side's efforts as he posted a heart-warming message following his return to Stamford Bridge.

Replying to one of the comments on his post suggesting the play should've been stopped after Christensen went down, Terry wrote: "He should have got up."

The reply has drawn fans to react on social media, as Chelsea looked toothless at the back throughout the game and dropped another two points in yet another pedestrian display.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube