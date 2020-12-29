NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

'He should have got up' - John Terry slams Andreas Christensen's antics leading to Aston Villa equaliser

Author:
Publish date:

John Terry has had a dig at Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen following Aston Villa's hard-fought 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Monday.

Terry, assistant head coach for the west Midlands outfit, returned to his boyhood club, where he spent 13 years as captain and won three Premier League titles.   

Early in the second half, Villa scored a controversial equaliser where Christensen and Jack Grealish collided, the former only getting up after the ball was eventually put in the back of the net as Anwar El Ghazi's latched on to Matthew Cash's cross.

John Terry took to Instagram, having a go at Andreas Christensen in the build-up leading to El Ghazi's leveller.

John Terry took to Instagram, having a go at Andreas Christensen in the build-up leading to El Ghazi's leveller.

Terry took to Instagram after the game, applauding his side's efforts as he posted a heart-warming message following his return to Stamford Bridge.

Replying to one of the comments on his post suggesting the play should've been stopped after Christensen went down, Terry wrote: "He should have got up."

The reply has drawn fans to react on social media, as Chelsea looked toothless at the back throughout the game and dropped another two points in yet another pedestrian display.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

JT swagger
News

'He should have got up' - Terry slams Christensen's antics leading to Aston Villa equaliser

Chilly and FL
News

Ben Chilwell draws positives from 'disappointing' Aston Villa draw

FL fawked up
News

Frank Lampard responds to claims that Chelsea are lacking confidence

NGK
News

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard highlights N'Golo Kanté's durability

Giroud
News

'All credit to him' - Frank Lampard full of praise for Olivier Giroud

El Ghazi vs Chelsea
News

'I think it was handball' - Frank Lampard gives verdict on Aston Villa's equaliser

eintracht-braunschweig-v-borussia-dortmund-dfb-cup-second-round (1)
Transfer News

Chelsea enter race for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho

1000034420
News

Lampard heaps praise on Hudson-Odoi following performance against Aston Villa

chelsea-v-aston-villa-premier-league (16)
News

Frank Lampard discusses COVID outbreaks at Man City & Morecambe