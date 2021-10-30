Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    'He Should Have Started' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection to Face Newcastle United

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Mason Mount should have started as Chelsea face Newcastle in the Premier League.

    The midfielder was ruled out through illness, and was sent home.

    Speaking to the official club website, Tuchel discussed his line-up and Mount's exclusion.

    sipa_35707087 (4)

    He said: "He should have started but he got ill overnight and so we sent him home to London so that we can take care of him better and that he can recover better.”

    The German will be hoping that Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi can fill in for the Englishman's absence as Chelsea want to continue their fine form which has seen them top the Premier League table.

    As for the rest of the team, there were several changes as Mateo Kovacic picked up an injury to add to the list of Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic who are all currently sidelined.

    Read More

    sipa_35777393

    Thiago Silva returns to the team in defence alongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

    Jorginho is captaining the side, playing in midfield alongside N'Golo Kante

    Hakim Ziyech was preferred in the right-wing role, being handed an opportunity to impress.

    Tuchel's side know that a win will see them maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table as Liverpool face Brighton and Man City host Crystal Palace.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35009438 (3)
    News

    'He Should Have Started' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection to Face Newcastle United

    12 seconds ago
    sipa_35707026
    News

    'Chilly is Growing Into his Full Potential' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Ben Chilwell's Recent Form

    18 minutes ago
    sipa_35707928
    News

    Revealed: The Reason Mason Mount is Absent From Chelsea's Squad to Face Newcastle

    33 minutes ago
    sipa_35777393
    News

    'Where's Mount?' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Newcastle

    41 minutes ago
    sipa_35708031
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Teams: Newcastle vs Chelsea | Premier League

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_35708031
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Hints at Reece James Position Change Ahead of Newcastle Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35777319
    News

    Chelsea Fans React to Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw

    1 hour ago
    sipa_32212075
    News

    Antonio Rudiger Lauds Thomas Tuchel for Giving Him 'New Life' at Chelsea

    1 hour ago