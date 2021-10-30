'He Should Have Started' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection to Face Newcastle United

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Mason Mount should have started as Chelsea face Newcastle in the Premier League.

The midfielder was ruled out through illness, and was sent home.

Speaking to the official club website, Tuchel discussed his line-up and Mount's exclusion.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He said: "He should have started but he got ill overnight and so we sent him home to London so that we can take care of him better and that he can recover better.”

The German will be hoping that Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi can fill in for the Englishman's absence as Chelsea want to continue their fine form which has seen them top the Premier League table.

As for the rest of the team, there were several changes as Mateo Kovacic picked up an injury to add to the list of Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic who are all currently sidelined.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Thiago Silva returns to the team in defence alongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Jorginho is captaining the side, playing in midfield alongside N'Golo Kante

Hakim Ziyech was preferred in the right-wing role, being handed an opportunity to impress.

Tuchel's side know that a win will see them maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table as Liverpool face Brighton and Man City host Crystal Palace.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube