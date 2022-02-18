'He Steps Up for Chelsea in Big Moments' - Thomas Tuchel Puts Faith in Forward Kai Havertz

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he has plenty of faith in forward Kai Havertz insisting, 'he steps up for Chelsea in big moments'.

The German forward moved to Stamford Bridge in 2020 for an initial transfer fee of £62 million, which saw him become the club's second-most expensive signing after Kepa Arrizabalaga.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

In his debut season with the European champions, Havertz struggled to find top form but grew in confidence throughout the year and finished the season by scoring the winning goal in the Chelsea's 1-0 Champions League final win over Manchester City.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their Saturday afternoon league clash with Crystal Palace, Tuchel reassured fans that he has faith in Havertz considering his contributions in the big moments.

"He wants to be more clinical, more precise and improve his shooting technique," Tuchel said, after being questioned on the 22-year-old's consistency.

"There are aspects of the game where there is still space to develop because he is young. He now stepped up twice in big matches, crucial moments. This can only be good.”

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Havertz scored the winning goal in the Champions League final back in May last year, and he also, more recently, secured his side's win in their Club World Cup final with Palmeiras, scoring from the penalty spot.

Speaking on his growth as a player, Tuchel continued to heap praise on the youngster.

"In terms of consistency and what he gives to the team, he’s stepped up already and is consistent. We can see a lot of intensity, physicality in his game.

"He has already stepped that up this season in training, when he plays he relies more on his strength, which is his body and runs without the ball."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube