‘He Thought It Was a Joke’ - Kalidou Koulibaly on Calling John Terry for the No.26 Shirt

Kalidou Koulibaly has spoken about his conversation with Chelsea legend John Terry about taking the No.26 shirt.

After signing his contract with Chelsea, Koulibaly announced that he was going to take the famous 26 shirt.

The number hadn't been taken since 2017 when John Terry left Stamford Bridge for Aston Villa.

However, the Senegalese defender decided that it was time for someone else to don the historic shirt.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Speaking in his first Chelsea press conference, via Absolute Chelsea, Koulibaly spoke about how he got in contact with Terry to ask his permission to take the number.

"Was nervous a bit as I was waiting to sign my contract with Chelsea. I wanted to know which number was free... the manager didn't tell me about the no.26. Nobody took it since 2017.

"So I asked Gianfranco Zola, who told me the story of Chelsea, the number for John to ask him for the jersey. He gave me the number and I called him.

"At the beginning, he didn't believe that it was me, he thought it was a joke. He called the team manager to ask if it was me.

"I know it's an important number... when he told me yes I was very happy. I know what he did for the club, city & supporters."

Read More Chelsea News