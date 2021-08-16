'He Wants Me to Be a Leader' - Romelu Lukaku Reflects on Thomas Tuchel Conversation After Chelsea Return

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has commented on Thomas Tuchel in his first interview since returning to the club from Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old has signed for the Blues for a club-record sum of £97.5 million on a five-year contract, with the Belgium international set to become the highest earner at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel heaped praise on Lukaku amid speculation linking the forward to a sensational return to west London, and the Anderlecht academy graduate has spoken about his new manager after completing a high-profile move to the European Champions.

On being quizzed if he had spoken to Tuchel regarding his role in the Chelsea squad, Lukaku said: "Yes, of course! The conversation was really clear from him (Tuchel), that he wants me to be a presence and a leader in the team," as quoted by the club's official website.

"I have to just use all my abilities to make sure I can help the team as much as possible. My role will depend on what the game plan is, and what the boss (Tuchel) wants me to do.

"If he (Tuchel) wants me to be a focal point, or if he wants me to attack the spaces in behind, I can do it. The two years (2019-2021) in Italy (with Inter) helped me master all the facets of the game for a striker, and now I’m ready.

"I like the system that we (Chelsea) play, and I’m very flexible. I can play as a two or by myself, and I’m used to the system, because it’s what we play with the Belgium national team, so I don’t need much time to adapt.

"It’s just knowing the strengths of my team-mates in important positions and knowing what we (Chelsea) do off the ball, then I can do the rest."

Lukaku could be thrown straight into action in Chelsea's visit to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal at the weekend, with Tuchel confirming that his new signing is in line to feature against Mikel Arteta's side.

