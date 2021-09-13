Azpilicueta: Saul 'Wants to Improve' After Tough Debut

'He Wants to Improve' - Cesar Azpilicueta Makes Honest Saul Niguez Admission Following Debut

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made an honest admission regarding his Spain and Chelsea teammate Saul Niguez, after the midfielder struggled on his debut against Aston Villa.

The midfielder signed on loan from Atleticon Madrid on Deadline Day and started against Aston Villa on Saturday before being replaced at half-time.

Speaking ahead of the match, Azpilicueta backed Saul to be a success at Chelsea.

"Saul is a great player," he said.

"I have known him since his days in the national team. He has a great experience at the highest level with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League."

Saul's deal to join Chelsea appeared to be in doubt late into the hours of Deadline Day as it appeared the paperwork was not submitted on time.

However, Chelsea managed to get the deal over the line.

"When he signed for Chelsea he had a bit of a stressful last hours in the transfer window, he arrived in a new country with a few training sessions," Azpilicueta continued.

"His first game was against good opposition, very aggressive. It’s normal, you need time to adapt. His response has been spot on. He wants to improve, asking questions. He wants to adapt as quickly as possible. Some players need more time than others, that's natural. He has our full support.

"He is a great addition, I’m happy to have him in the team. I’m sure he will keep growing and help the team because we need from everybody. I’m sure he will be an important player this season."

