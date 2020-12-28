NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

'He was really bright' - Frank Lampard praises Christian Pulisic's performance against Aston Villa

Author:
Publish date:

Frank Lampard was pleased with the performance of Christian Pulisic against Aston Villa in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were held in west London in the Premier League after Olivier Giroud gave them a first-half lead.

But the hosts were pegged back, but Lampard took positives from the draw.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-aston-villa (7)

Pulisic has returned from a hamstring problem and has played the last two games, in as many days, and Lampard was happy with the progress made by the 22-year-old. 

"Christian was really bright all game. That’s great for him, fitness-wise, to play two games in such a short space of time.

READ MORE: 5 Things Learned from Chelsea's draw against Aston Villa

"He created plenty of chances, he had an opportunity himself when he hit the side-netting and it looked like it was in but overall, he was really bright." 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

chelsea-v-aston-villa-premier-league (16)
News

Frank Lampard discusses COVID outbreaks at Man City & Morecambe

arsenal-v-chelsea-premier-league (21)
News

Frank Lampard confirms Reece James has 'hamstring issue'

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league (9)
News

Hakim Ziyech could be fit for Chelsea's clash against Manchester City

chelsea-v-aston-villa-premier-league (14)
News

'He was really bright' - Lampard praises Pulisic's performance against Aston Villa

chelsea-v-aston-villa-premier-league (9)
News

Frank Lampard: Nobody let me down in 1-1 Aston Villa draw

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-aston-villa (5)
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa | Premier League

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-aston-villa (4)
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa | Premier League

general-views-of-sport-venues-after-events-postponed-due-to-covid-19 (2)
News

Chelsea's FA Cup third round opponents Morecambe suffer COVID outbreak

tomori 1
Opinions

Fikayo Tomori: What's gone wrong for the centre-back?