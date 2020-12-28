'He was really bright' - Lampard praises Pulisic's performance against Aston Villa

'He was really bright' - Frank Lampard praises Christian Pulisic's performance against Aston Villa

Frank Lampard was pleased with the performance of Christian Pulisic against Aston Villa in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were held in west London in the Premier League after Olivier Giroud gave them a first-half lead.

But the hosts were pegged back, but Lampard took positives from the draw.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Pulisic has returned from a hamstring problem and has played the last two games, in as many days, and Lampard was happy with the progress made by the 22-year-old.

"Christian was really bright all game. That’s great for him, fitness-wise, to play two games in such a short space of time.



READ MORE: 5 Things Learned from Chelsea's draw against Aston Villa

"He created plenty of chances, he had an opportunity himself when he hit the side-netting and it looked like it was in but overall, he was really bright."



----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube