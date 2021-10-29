Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    'He Was Very Good' - N'Golo Kante Makes Honest Lionel Messi Admission

    Author:

    Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has named PSG star Lionel Messi as the toughest opponent he has ever come up against during a question and answer session with the Chelsea 5th Stand app.

    The midfielder is nominated for the Ballon d'Or alongside the Argentine, with voting already closed.

    Speaking in a question and answer session with Chelsea fans via CFCHeadquarter, Kante has revealed how highly he rates Messi.

    When asked who the toughest opponent he has faced is, Kante wrote: "Lionel Messi. We played against him in the Camp Nou and he was very good."

    Messi, who joined PSG on a free transfer last summer, has been labelled as one of the greatest of all time and could win the 2021 Ballon d'Or this season.

    Kante will have his own aspirations for the award, however, after a fantastic season last campaign, capped with a UEFA Champions League tropghy.

    The midfielder has had an unfortunate time with injuries this season but will be hoping to be back and available as Chelsea travel to Newcastle on Saturday, with Thomas Tuchel expected to provide an injury and team news update ahead of the clash.

    The Blues currently sit top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Liverpool.

