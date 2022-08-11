'He Will Fit In Straight Away' - William Gallas Gives His Verdict On The Chelsea Striker Situation
Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender William Gallas has commented on Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner's exit from the club and who the Blues should look to bring in as a replacement.
Speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas said, "Chelsea should have known they had to sign a striker a few months ago. I don't know why they are mainly linked with defenders when Lukaku did not stay and Timo Werner did not perform well over his two years at Chelsea."
"If Aubameyang can leave Barcelona, he would be good but he only just joined them. I would take Aubameyang though, as he is really experienced in the Premier League, and he will fit in straight away with the players."
Fabrizio Romano earlier reported that Thomas Tuchel is interested in the Gabon striker and their relationship is strong from their time at Borussia Dortmund together.
Kai Havertz has played as the centre forward at times, with the return of Armando Broja from his loan spell at Southampton.
Although Aubameyang joined Barcelona in February, he could be available for a cheap fee over the next few days.
