'Heavily Rotated'- Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Southampton

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are looking to overcome a run of two consecutive defeats at the hands of Real Madrid and Brentford.

Tuchel has made several changes to the team that lost 3-1 against Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Kovacic, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, James, Chalobah, Sarr, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Pulisic, Ziyech

Edouard Mendy keeps his place in goal despite a poor performance against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Tuchel has reverted to what looks like a back four, with Andreas Christensen potentially playing at right-back, having done so previously against Crystal Palace.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns and could play at wing-back or in midfield.

Timo Werner returns in attack after starting against Brentford last week.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

