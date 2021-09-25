September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'He's a Class Player' - Mateo Kovacic Makes Kai Havertz Admission Ahead of Manchester City Clash

High praise for Kai.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has heaped praise on his teammate Kai Havertz ahead of the Blues' clash with Manchester City in the Premier League.

The German scored the winner in the Champions League Final against the Citizen's last season and will be looking to impress once again as they face off on Saturday.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Kovacic discussed the quality that Havertz possesses.

sipa_32882408

The Croatian said: "I’m very glad for him because I saw from the first training what kind of quality Kai has. It was a tough start for him, which is normal because he’s young coming to a new country.

"He just changed in the last half a year and has adapted now very well to the Premier League. He knows how to play in such a physical league, he showed great character and that’s what true champions do.

"They perform every week and he’s doing that now. He’s playing class football because he’s a class player." 

sipa_35000471 (1)

Havertz has previously praised Kovacic too, lablelling him as a 'hero.

What did Havertz say about Kovacic?

"One of the players that helps me a lot for example was Kova. I had from day one a very good relationship with him.

"He's a different character of playing football. But I think we share the same understanding of football.

"Before the game, a very calm person and for me this is good sometimes to be next to somebody that is very calm."

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (31)
News

'He's a Class Player' - Mateo Kovacic Heaps Praise on Kai Havertz

45 seconds ago
sipa_35000471
News

'It's Not Easy to Play Against Them' - Mateo Kovacic Reflects on Previous Manchester City Games

11 minutes ago
pjimage (30)
News

'We Will Push Him to the Absolute Limit' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Kepa Admission

18 minutes ago
sipa_35170235
News

'We Don't Have This Weapon' - Pep Guardiola Makes Chelsea New Striker Admission Following Romelu Lukaku's Return

44 minutes ago
sipa_33271670
News

Thomas Tuchel Declares He is 'Not a Fanboy' of Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Ahead of Premier League Clash

1 hour ago
sipa_33571857
News

Thomas Tuchel Responds to Pep Guardiola's Champions League Final Comments Ahead of Man City Clash

1 hour ago
pjimage (29)
News

Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Makes Romelu Lukaku Admission Ahead of Chelsea Clash

1 hour ago
sipa_35184698
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Man City Duo Not Spotted With Squad Ahead of Premier League Clash

2 hours ago