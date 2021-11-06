'He's a Fantastic Manager' - Loftus-Cheek Praises Chelsea Boss Tuchel

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    'He's a Fantastic Manager' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Praises Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

    Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek was full of praise for his manager Thomas Tuchel this week when discussing his return to the club following his loan spell last season.

    The English midfielder spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Fulham where he made 32 appearances and scored one goal.

    Since returning to Stamford Bridge, Loftus-Cheek has become a regularly used substitute under Tuchel, a position that didn't seem likely a year or so ago.

    Read More

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Loftus-Cheek responded to questions on how Tuchel has helped his game.

    "We have some talks about my game and he’s a manager who always wants to help you," he said. "He’s always trying to give me tips on how to get better, not just game by game but overall in general.

    "He’s a fantastic manager and he knows his stuff so I’m in a good place to listen to him and develop that way.

    "I’m open to anything he says to me but I also think you develop most by playing a lot so I’m hoping to get as many games as possible."

    It seems the praise is reciprocated, after Tuchel had a lot of positive things to say following Chelsea's midweek 1-0 Champions League victory over Malmo.

    “He was involved in many dangerous attacks and I like Ruben a lot," said the German tactician.

    "He shows his potential, we all believe in him and now it’s up to him to show the consistency to fight his way into the team on a regular basis.”

