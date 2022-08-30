'He's A Fully Committed Player' - Thomas Tuchel On Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta has been very solid when called upon this season, and Tuchel was asked how hard it has been not to pick his captain to start games, with the 33-year old only starting once this campaign, on the opening day against Everton.

"At the moment, it is one of the toughest decisions because he trains so well and is in such good shape and status mentally.

"He is pushing everybody and is fully committed – it's what you want on the field."

Tuchel then spoke on how changing Chelsea's formations in-game means he can either choose between Azpilicueta or Reece James to start matches, but a certain formation does allow for the two to both make the starting XI.

Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta marking Harvey Barnes IMAGO / Action Plus

"If we play 4-4-2, it's between him or Reece James. It's a luxury problem we have, but when we changed to a back five [against Leicester], we had the chance to have both of them on the pitch.

"Without tough decisions, we will get nowhere. We are used to competing for every title at Chelsea, competing at the highest level. If we don't have tough decisions, it will simply not happen."

The German went on to admit that he hopes to have as many fixtures as possible this season to ensure everybody in the squad gets a chance to play a decent amount of minutes, with Chelsea likely to go far in many competitions.

"We hope to have 60 matches, but to have 60 matches, we have to have a squad where everybody is ready to play and I'll have a lot of difficult decisions.

"On Saturday, we ended up, more or less, in a situation where we had almost no more central defenders on the bench. Now we have N'Golo [Kante] injured and Conor Gallagher with a red card.

"So there are not enough tough decisions at the moment. I would like to have more of these. That would mean we are in full competition mode."

