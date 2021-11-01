'He's a Great Player' - Ben Chilwell on 'Brilliant' Mo Salah

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has described Liverpool forward Mo Salah as 'brilliant' following his successful start to the 2021/22 season.

With the Ballon d'Or ceremony on the horizon, many have labelled Mo Salah as the best player in world football right now.

The Egyptian international has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances already this season, with several of them being labelled 'outstanding' by fans.

Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA

Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Malmo on Tuesday afternoon, Chilwell was quizzed on who he thought would win the Ballon d'Or 2021 award.

"Mo Salah is having a brilliant season, he’s a great player and been so good the last month," Chilwell told the press.

"He’s scored some great goals but there are some brilliant players in our team as well.

"You look at Jorgi, who has won pretty much everything there is to win in the past year. N’Golo. There are a lot of world class players in our team.”

Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA

Chelsea have five players up for the award this year, including the likes of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea's wealth of elite level players have led them to the top spot in the Premier League this year, standing three points clear of Liverpool.

Ahead of their tie with Malmo on Tuesday, Thomas Tuchel praised his side for their achievements so far this season.

“We are in a good place," Tuchel said in Monday afternoon's press conference. "I feel the group, I have the feeling that I know why we are in a good place.

"We know what it takes to have good results and the effort that we put into it. We know what we have to do for it that makes us confident."

