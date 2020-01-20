Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard refuses to rule out move for PSG forward Edinson Cavani

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has admitted he is an admirer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, after it was announced that the Uruguayan has handed in a transfer request.

The 32-year-old was confirmed to have asked to leave PSG this month, after directoe Leonardo said: "Edinson Cavani has asked to leave this month."

He has been linked with Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea, and Frank Lampard was asked about any potential move for Edinson Cavani.

"Edinson Cavani is a great player. I played against him and always loved his mentality and attitude, and obviously his goalscoring record speaks for itself. I’m not aware of his situation so we’ll see."

"He’s an experienced player but so are many other players out there," Lampard added ahead of the Premier League fixture with Arsenal.

Lampard didn't refuse any move out, so could he be the answer to Chelsea's problems in attack, having been so reliant on Tammy Abraham to bag the goals this season?

Cavani has two goals in nine appearances in Ligue 1, and is worth £22.5 million according to TransferMarkt.

WATCH: Frank Lampard provides transfer update for Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses.

There have yet to be any incomings at Stamford Bridge this month despite the successful appeal against the transfer ban.

Frank Lampard gave an update on any dealings which could happen this month.

"There is nothing imminent," said Lampard. "It has been a bit of a problem [up front], but it doesn’t necessarily hasten things.

