'He's a Lion' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Centre-Back Thiago Silva

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised his star centre-back Thiago Silva, labelling him 'a lion', in a recent interview.

The Brazil international arrived at Stamford Bridge back in the summer of 2020, after an eight year long spell at Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent two years under the tutelage of Tuchel.

Since arriving in west London, the 37-year-old has won the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup, as well as reaching an FA Cup and Carabao Cup final.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, in his recent 'In my own words' interview, Silva heard words from his manager Thomas Tuchel, praising him for everything he has achieved.

"I like that he pushed himself to the limit with this step from Paris where he had everything, where he was the captain into the uncertainty, into this adventure of the toughest league in the world. It shows that even if he's a calm guy, he's a lion inside.

"Benjamin Button. Thiago Button of football. I know how much effort he puts in to stay fit, how much effort he puts in off the pitch at home, taking care of his recovery, his sleep, his nutrition. This is simply outstanding and only because of that it's possible."

Having heard the comments, Silva responded as follows:

"Compliments like that, especially from someone who knows you from day to day, it makes you very happy, very proud because when people talk about you without knowing you, you start wondering 'is it really that?'.

"But when you get praise from people who are with you on a daily basis it's because they really know you a little more. So that makes me really happy."

