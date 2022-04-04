Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'He's a Lion' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Centre-Back Thiago Silva

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised his star centre-back Thiago Silva, labelling him 'a lion', in a recent interview.

The Brazil international arrived at Stamford Bridge back in the summer of 2020, after an eight year long spell at Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent two years under the tutelage of Tuchel.

Since arriving in west London, the 37-year-old has won the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup, as well as reaching an FA Cup and Carabao Cup final.

imago1010359309h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, in his recent 'In my own words' interview, Silva heard words from his manager Thomas Tuchel, praising him for everything he has achieved.

"I like that he pushed himself to the limit with this step from Paris where he had everything, where he was the captain into the uncertainty, into this adventure of the toughest league in the world. It shows that even if he's a calm guy, he's a lion inside.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Benjamin Button. Thiago Button of football. I know how much effort he puts in to stay fit, how much effort he puts in off the pitch at home, taking care of his recovery, his sleep, his nutrition. This is simply outstanding and only because of that it's possible."

imago1009361975h

Having heard the comments, Silva responded as follows:

"Compliments like that, especially from someone who knows you from day to day, it makes you very happy, very proud because when people talk about you without knowing you, you start wondering 'is it really that?'.

"But when you get praise from people who are with you on a daily basis it's because they really know you a little more. So that makes me really happy."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011009563h
News

Report: Sir Martin Broughton & Todd Boehly's Groups Make Stamford Bridge Commitment in Chelsea Takeover Race

By Matt Debono2 minutes ago
imago1010792166h
News

Report: Real Madrid 'Not Unhappy' With Chelsea Draw in Champions League Quarter-Final

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010798342h
Transfer News

Tammy Abraham Hints at Potential Future Chelsea Return But Insists He Is Focused on Roma for Now

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010359309h
News

Thiago Silva Claims Chelsea Chant Motivates Him to Perform at Highest Level

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010677623h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Do Not Need 'Crazy Speeches' to Beat Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010465222h
News

Report: Real Madrid Bounce Back From El Clasico Thumping As They Look for Revenge Over Chelsea

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010658733h
News

'Restart' - Cesar Azpilicueta Sends Chelsea Squad Message for Real Madrid Tie After Brentford Defeat

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
imago0048565655h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

By Matt Debono6 hours ago