Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'Real Fighter & Top Player' - Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea Star Mateo Kovacic

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic in his pre-match press conference before the Newcastle clash on Saturday afternoon.

    The German tactician called his number eight 'a real fighter and a top player', after announcing Kovacic is injured and will be out 'for some weeks'.

    In a mere nine league appearances already this season, the midfielder has already accumulated five assists, helping his side sit comfortably at the top of the Premier League table.

    sipa_35323992

    Speaking before the Newcastle clash, Tuchel had nothing but praise for his star midfielder.

    "Very, very happy to have him," said Tuchel. "I’m very happy with the stat (best assisting season so far) because he did a huge step in this season in proving statistics.

    "He is involved in decisive passes. He still can improve in that, in timing and composure in the last path to be more decisive.

    Read More

    "We try to make him confident and make his game a little more easy. At the same time it is a pleasure to have guys who is so courageous and brave in matches.

    sipa_35371905 (3)

    "He will never hide. It is a pleasure to have him as a coach but also as a teammate.

    "I would have loved to play with guys like this, who help you in every situation, who fight for you and run for you, who help you in positive ways always on the pitch. He’s a real fighter and a top player.”

    Kovacic will not feature in his side's Saturday afternoon fixture vs Newcastle, and he may be out for a few weeks, but there is no doubt all Chelsea fans will be eagerly anticipating his return.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35323992
    News

    'Real Fighter & Top Player' - Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea Star Mateo Kovacic

    37 seconds ago
    sipa_35098933
    Match Coverage

    Stat Attack: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

    30 minutes ago
    pjimage (70)
    News

    'It's My Fault' - Thomas Tuchel Takes Blame for Mateo Kovacic's Hamstring Injury

    1 hour ago
    Tuchel cover 2
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's Title Chances Ahead of Newcastle Clash

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (68)
    News

    Tuchel: Lukaku & Werner Hoping for Chelsea Return in November

    2 hours ago
    sipa_29364811
    News

    Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Draw Details: Date & Time, Chelsea Ball & Opponents

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35707087 (1)
    News

    'On us to Challenge Them' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Title Rivals Manchester City & Liverpool

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35706419
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Why Chelsea Are Still the Most Unpredictable Team in England Under Thomas Tuchel

    3 hours ago