'Real Fighter & Top Player' - Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea Star Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic in his pre-match press conference before the Newcastle clash on Saturday afternoon.

The German tactician called his number eight 'a real fighter and a top player', after announcing Kovacic is injured and will be out 'for some weeks'.

In a mere nine league appearances already this season, the midfielder has already accumulated five assists, helping his side sit comfortably at the top of the Premier League table.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking before the Newcastle clash, Tuchel had nothing but praise for his star midfielder.

"Very, very happy to have him," said Tuchel. "I’m very happy with the stat (best assisting season so far) because he did a huge step in this season in proving statistics.

"He is involved in decisive passes. He still can improve in that, in timing and composure in the last path to be more decisive.

"We try to make him confident and make his game a little more easy. At the same time it is a pleasure to have guys who is so courageous and brave in matches.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"He will never hide. It is a pleasure to have him as a coach but also as a teammate.

"I would have loved to play with guys like this, who help you in every situation, who fight for you and run for you, who help you in positive ways always on the pitch. He’s a real fighter and a top player.”

Kovacic will not feature in his side's Saturday afternoon fixture vs Newcastle, and he may be out for a few weeks, but there is no doubt all Chelsea fans will be eagerly anticipating his return.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube