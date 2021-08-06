Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

'He’s An Unbelievable Player' - Kai Havertz Delivers Glowing Mason Mount Verdict

Strong praise from the German for the Blues star.
Author:
Publish date:

Kai Havertz has hailed his Chelsea teammate Mason Mount as an 'unbelievable player' who he loves to play with.

The 22-year-old is set to embark on his second year with the Blues after a big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen last summer. 

Havertz took time to adapt and get used to his new surroundings in England but has found his feet and flourished as the season went on. 

He started to strike up a connection with Mount in his first spell which saw Mount find Havertz in Porto back in May which saw the German round Ederson to clinch a 1-0 win for Chelsea in the Champions League final.

sipa_33567921

The combination play between the pair will only continue to grow and get better as they play with each other week in week out next season.

Mount has just returned to pre-season training following the Euros while Havertz has already impressed, scoring against Arsenal in pre-season.

Havertz spoke of Mount and outlined the reasons why he loves to play with the England midfielder and lauded his talent.

sipa_32971214

What Kai Havertz said

"He’s an unbelievable player,” Havertz told the Athletic of his teammate Mount. "He has so much talent. Our understanding is so good and I think it can be better this season than last season, because we know each other better. I love to play with him because he’s a very good player and he makes some good assists for me.”

Chelsea are attempting to bridge the gap to Premier League champions Manchester City next season by challenging for the title, and Havertz believes Chelsea have a squad full of talent and potential.

He added: "We have so much talent in our team, so many young players with so much potential."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33655155
Transfer News

Romelu Lukaku's Agent: Reasons Over Future Will Be Revealed Soon Amid Chelsea Links

E8DAWDuXEAUsCyT
News

'Blue Is the Colour' - The Three Chelsea Chants in FIFA 22 Revealed

sipa_32563863
News

'He’s An Unbelievable Player' - Kai Havertz Delivers Glowing Mason Mount Verdict

sipa_33032549
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Stimulated' to Smash Man City's Record Signing of Jack Grealish to Land Romelu Lukaku

sipa_32453132
News

Leeds United Goalkeeper Illan Meslier Reveals Reason He Rejected Chelsea

0_Thiago-Silva-and-Jorginho
News

Thiago Silva 'Likes' Chelsea's Move For Romelu Lukaku as He Drops Transfer Hint

sipa_33032549
Transfer News

Report: How Much Romelu Lukaku Will Earn at Chelsea Following Potential Inter Move

1002473226
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku's Super Cup Chances Rates as Chelsea Face Battle Against Time to Secure Signing