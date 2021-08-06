'He’s An Unbelievable Player' - Kai Havertz Delivers Glowing Mason Mount Verdict

Kai Havertz has hailed his Chelsea teammate Mason Mount as an 'unbelievable player' who he loves to play with.

The 22-year-old is set to embark on his second year with the Blues after a big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

Havertz took time to adapt and get used to his new surroundings in England but has found his feet and flourished as the season went on.

He started to strike up a connection with Mount in his first spell which saw Mount find Havertz in Porto back in May which saw the German round Ederson to clinch a 1-0 win for Chelsea in the Champions League final.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

The combination play between the pair will only continue to grow and get better as they play with each other week in week out next season.

Mount has just returned to pre-season training following the Euros while Havertz has already impressed, scoring against Arsenal in pre-season.

Havertz spoke of Mount and outlined the reasons why he loves to play with the England midfielder and lauded his talent.

(Photo by Magma / PRESSINPHOTO)

What Kai Havertz said

"He’s an unbelievable player,” Havertz told the Athletic of his teammate Mount. "He has so much talent. Our understanding is so good and I think it can be better this season than last season, because we know each other better. I love to play with him because he’s a very good player and he makes some good assists for me.”

Chelsea are attempting to bridge the gap to Premier League champions Manchester City next season by challenging for the title, and Havertz believes Chelsea have a squad full of talent and potential.

He added: "We have so much talent in our team, so many young players with so much potential."

