'He's Been Massive for Me' - Edouard Mendy on Role Model Petr Cech is at Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has voiced his praise for Petr Cech as a role model at Stamford Bridge, labelling him 'one of the best goalkeeper's in history'.

The former Czech Republic international spent 11 years in west London between 2004-2015, before joining London rivals Arsenal.

Since retiring from football, the 39-year-old has taken up the role of technical and performance advisor at Thomas Tuchel's club.

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Mendy revealed how much of a role model Cech is to him at Stamford Bridge.

"He's been massive for me. I couldn’t believe it when he called me, because for me he is a legend.

Read More

"He is one of the best goalkeeper’s in history and I’m lucky to train with him and see how he works up close every single day.

"He gives me such good advice to be a better goalkeeper and how to play my part for the team."

Having recently lifted the AFCON trophy with his native Senegal days before celebrating Chelsea's first ever Club World Cup win, Mendy went on to discuss how good it feels to win trophies.

"I feel so lucky and it’s hard to describe these amazing feelings. To have won trophies with Chelsea and the national team, it is a great feeling and means so much to make history like this.

"I can’t celebrate too much though because in 10 days or so we have another final in the Carabao Cup that we want to win!"

