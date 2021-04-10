"He’s done a great job" - Marcos Alonso makes Thomas Tuchel admission since Chelsea arrival

Marcos Alonso has hailed the impact Thomas Tuchel has made since his arrival at Chelsea.

Tuchel was appointed as Frank Lampard's successor back in January and has steadied the ship, bringing the Blues back in top four contention and they are still going strong in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Chelsea went 14 games unbeaten under Tuchel but their run ended in the 15th match last weekend after they suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat to West Brom.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Despite the unexpected loss, Alonso has praised the work of the German but knows they still have a long way to go before they are the finished article.

"He’s done a great job since day one and as players we have taken on a lot of information in such a short period of time," Alonso told the official Chelsea website.

"We are still working on it. There is still room for improvement and that’s what we need to focus on now. This team has great potential to do even better and hopefully we can sort that in the next few games and on the training ground."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Alonso was also asked about how he can help the younger players with his experience of dealing with high-pressured situations heading into the final stages of the season.

He added: "The best way to teach them is with example – always giving everything in training and being humble on and off the pitch.

"Sometimes it’s giving some tips on the pitch, trying to communicate, to be on the same page, and not just with young players but experienced ones as well.

"We have a lot of potential and the experienced players try to get the best out of young players coming up. Hopefully they can be a great help for the team."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube