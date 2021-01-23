"He's got my absolute support" - Frank Lampard backs Kai Havertz to find form after frustrating start to Chelsea career

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has leapt to the defence of big-money signing Kai Havertz following the German international's slow start to life in the Premier League.

Havertz, 21, has failed to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, partly due to testing positive for COVID-19 in December. Since returning from isolation, Havertz appears to be a shadow of the brilliant player who lit up the Bundesliga with his silky displays last season.

"I can officially say from working with Kai that desire is absolutely not part of the issue,” said Lampard, as relayed by The Telegraph.

“Is he as confident right now, at this minute, as he can be or will be? No, because he is having a tough moment, as are other members of the squad."

The Chelsea manager, who's been at the end of severe criticism in the past month himself, maintains that Havertz has got massive room for improvement and has insisted that he must be given ample time to find his feet in the Premier League.

Lampard added: "I could make lots of comparisons to players that were here at a similar age to Kai - Kevin De Bruyne, Mo Salah, who went away and took time and came back, and now they are absolute Premier League legends.

"There clearly has to be a period of time with young players who come to this League, where people have to give them time, patience and sometimes a little bit of wriggle room."

A new country, a new culture, new teammates, a new system, and health issues - Havertz has had a lot to deal with since his move to west London, but he has come under heavy criticism.

Lampard said: “I know him well, he’s a good lad and my job is to coach him like I coach the young players that came through last year in this team and made real names for themselves, to keep improving him.

"And now is the time to give him confidence and show my support for him and he’s got my absolute support.”

