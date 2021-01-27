"He's helped me so much" - Mason Mount opens up on Frank Lampard sacking amid 'tough time' at the club

Chelsea star Mason Mount has expressed his thoughts on Frank Lampard following his departure as club manager on Tuesday.

Mount, who maintained a close relationship with Lampard since their time together at Derby County, shed light on the huge impact Lampard has had on his young career.

"It’s obviously not a nice time, it’s a tough time. I’ve been at the club for a very long time and I’ve seen many managers depart the club from afar. I’ve been in the academy and it’s happened quite a lot," said Mount, in an interview with BBC Sport.

READ MORE: Mount, Pulisic, Gilmour, Azpilicueta & Chilwell react to Frank Lampard's sacking

READ MORE: Reece James pens emotional message thanking Frank Lampard following Chelsea sacking

(Photo by ALEX LIVESEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"But when you’re in the building in the first-team and it happens, it’s a different feeling. But we have to be together, be strong as there is massive games coming up and we need to attack them.

"He’s been very important. He brought me to Derby, gave me the playing time. I learnt so much under him there and obviously then coming back to Chelsea and continuing my learning, my ability to get better and better.

"He’s helped me so much, so I have nothing but praise and gratitude for him for everything he has given me and what he’s done for me as a player on and off the pitch. I’ve definitely grown as a person as well so it means a lot.”

READ MORE: 'A great manager' - Tammy Abraham thanks departing Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

READ MORE: Chelsea defender Thiago Silva sends heartfelt message to Frank Lampard following sack

Mount had been a regular fixture in Lampard's side, having featured more than any of his teammates for the 42-year-old during his 18-month spell as Chelsea manager.

Lampard was not shy in singing his praises for Mount in recent weeks, lauding the English international's consistency and his attitude in training and labelled him as an example for the younger lads in the dressing room.

In his final game in charge as Chelsea boss, Lampard gave the armband to Mount as the Blues aced to a 3-1 victory over Luton Town in their FA Cup fourth-round clash on Sunday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube