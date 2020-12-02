'He’s inspirational to all the others' - Kurt Zouma on Thiago Silva's influence

Kurt Zouma believes Thiago Silva has been an inspiration to the Chelsea squad since signing in the summer.

The 36-year-old was signed on a free transfer after he left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract following eight seasons at the club.

He originally signed a one-year contract with an option to extend, which Chelsea are constantly monitoring.

The French side admitted they may have regretted letting the Brazilian go, and their loss was Chelsea's gain.

This season has seen a much-improved Chelsea backline which has been heavily improved, and Silva has been a key part of that and has built up a solid partnership with Zouma.

"Thiago is a very good player," Zouma told the Chelsea programme. "He’s very calm, he’s very experienced, he never gets stressed, his positioning is very good and he’s very, very clever without the ball, and with the ball too, even if he gets it when there’s pressure.

"He’s won many, many trophies in France, he’s been playing in the Champions League, so he brings experience to the team. He’s very fit, he’s inspirational to all the others. He is taking care of his body and hopefully he can play even longer."

Silva's successful year has seen him nominated for the UEFA 2020 Team of the Year.

Zouma has also been full of praise for another summer signing, this time goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

