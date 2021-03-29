NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
"He's just an unbelievable player" - USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter hails Chelsea star Christian Pulisic

Author:
Publish date:

Christian Pulisic was lauded by USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter after he helped them to a 2-1 victory over Northern Ireland on Sunday. 

The 22-year-old scored from the spot to bag their second of the night, producing a Man of the Match performance against Northern Ireland who netted a consolation goal late on.

Pulisic has been given much needed minutes during the international break and has starred for the USMNT.

His boss, Berhalter, was full of praise for the Chelsea star post-match, saying,"What I say about Christian is to forget about all the great stuff he does on the ball. He just competed today, and, when he's in that type of mode, he's just an unbelievable player.

"That's what I was most happy with today: the relentless pressing. He just kept going and going and going, and then he's so good on the ball, he can unbalance a team. To me, he had an overall really strong performance.

"In my opinion, that's the next level for Christian: just that type of performance all the time. When he does that, the rest speaks for itself.

"He's such a creative player, he's such a good player and I was really impressed with his performance, really impressed with how he handled himself today before the game, during the game and after the game. So overall, I really liked his performance."

Pulisic will be hoping to push for a starting spot in Chelsea's Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon against West Brom.

