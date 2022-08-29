Skip to main content

'He's Never Shy' - Thomas Tuchel On Raheem Sterling's Start

Raheem Sterling scored his opening Chelsea goals versus Leicester City last weekend and Thomas Tuchel believes it's just the beginning.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester were the first side to fall victim to a Raheem Sterling double since he made the switch from Manchester City to West London this summer.  

A looping curler struck from outside the penalty area got Chelsea up and running, before a neat tap in 15 minutes later secured the 2-1 win for the hosts. 

Whilst the winger has always enjoyed netting wherever he goes, a rocky start to the season had made it difficult for the 27-year-old to make his mark, but head coach Thomas Tuchel is convinced his time is coming. 

Raheem Sterling for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Sterling celebrates his opener versus Leicester. 

Talking to Evening Standard reporter, Nizaar Kinsella, he said: "Everybody is waiting for the goals, he [Sterling] is waiting for the goals. He’s here to score and he’s never shy to say it and take the responsibility. It’s up to us to give him the opportunities.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"There is not one per cent of doubt that he will do it because he has done it over years and years in this league [Sterling has scored over 100 goals in the Premier League]. He is mobile, dangerous and breaks the lines so it will come.

"In the moment, he struggled a little bit with his confidence and dribbling, you could see. Then we were one man down [Conor Gallagher against Leicester] and it wasn’t obvious he would get the chances to score but he got three of them and he scored twice."

Raheem Sterling, Jorginho and Cesar Azpilicueta at Stamford Bridge

Cesar Azpilicueta joining Sterling in the celebrations. 

After losing both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku in a single transfer window, supporters were desperate to see someone bridge the gap, and it seems Sterling is well on his way. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Ralf Rangnick Advised Thomas Tuchel Against Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

By Charlie Webb
Wilfried Zaha Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Open Talks For Crystal Palace Winger Wilfried Zaha

By Melissa Edwards
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Offer Armando Broja & Conor Gallagher for Everton’s Anthony Gordon

By Charlie Webb
Ethan Ampadu
Transfer News

Chelsea Defender Ethan Ampadu Set To Join Italian Side Spezia

By Connor Dossi-White
Ruben Loftus-Cheek v Leicester
Match Coverage

'Thanks To The Fans' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts To Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

By Melissa Edwards
Thiago Silva v Leicester
News

'Leeds Game Is A One-Off' - Danny Murphy Predicts Chelsea's Season

By Melissa Edwards
Reece James v Leicester
News

'A Total Footballer' - Jody Morris On What Reece James Brings To Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Wesley Fofana Set To Have His Chelsea Medicals In The Coming Hours

By Connor Dossi-White