'He's Never Shy' - Thomas Tuchel On Raheem Sterling's Start

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester were the first side to fall victim to a Raheem Sterling double since he made the switch from Manchester City to West London this summer.

A looping curler struck from outside the penalty area got Chelsea up and running, before a neat tap in 15 minutes later secured the 2-1 win for the hosts.

Whilst the winger has always enjoyed netting wherever he goes, a rocky start to the season had made it difficult for the 27-year-old to make his mark, but head coach Thomas Tuchel is convinced his time is coming.

Sterling celebrates his opener versus Leicester. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Talking to Evening Standard reporter, Nizaar Kinsella, he said: "Everybody is waiting for the goals, he [Sterling] is waiting for the goals. He’s here to score and he’s never shy to say it and take the responsibility. It’s up to us to give him the opportunities.

"There is not one per cent of doubt that he will do it because he has done it over years and years in this league [Sterling has scored over 100 goals in the Premier League]. He is mobile, dangerous and breaks the lines so it will come.

"In the moment, he struggled a little bit with his confidence and dribbling, you could see. Then we were one man down [Conor Gallagher against Leicester] and it wasn’t obvious he would get the chances to score but he got three of them and he scored twice."

Cesar Azpilicueta joining Sterling in the celebrations. IMAGO / Action Plus

After losing both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku in a single transfer window, supporters were desperate to see someone bridge the gap, and it seems Sterling is well on his way.

