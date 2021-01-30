"He's not happy with himself" - Thomas Tuchel reveals why Timo Werner didn't start against Wolves

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained his decision to bench Timo Werner against Wolves as his side were held to a goalless draw in his first game in charge.

The German manager conceded that his compatriot is lacking confidence after an underwhelming first few months at the club, bagging just nine goals in 28 appearances across all competitions since his switch from RB Leipzig last summer.

"At the moment, why I did not use him [Werner] on Wednesday, I see his face is a bit closed and the weight is on his shoulders,” said Tuchel, as quoted by Football London.

“He [Werner] cares a lot and that shows he has a fantastic character. Sometimes as a striker it does not help if you care a lot. Sometimes as a striker it’s better to not care at all.

“But he [Werner] is not that guy. He cares and he’s not happy with himself and with the way things went lately.”

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was often accused of playing Werner, a natural number nine, out wide for a large part of the campaign.

“From his [Werner's] profile, as a given, I would say he prefers to have space," added Tuchel.

“That’s clear because he [Werner] is super-fast and he likes to play in the last line, very very very high up, but a little bit more to the left, half open to the goal and to receive the balls into the open space. This is a given."

It has been suggested that that a key reason why Tuchel was appointed as Chelsea manager earlier this week is to get the best out of Werner, who's looked like a shadow of the player who arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer as one of Europe's most feared prospects.

"Can we develop movements, patterns, behaviour to use his [Werner's] quality in narrow spaces? That’s my job and I’m absolutely convinced [we can] because the guy is open, the guy is friendly and the guy is eager to learn," said Tuchel.

"Right now it’s important to rebuild his [Werner's] trust in himself and to find a smile on his face and stop doubting too much. It’s my job to do this, to help him with this and then to find a position where we can use his strengths.

"There will be games – on Wednesday we had 80% ball possession – and it felt like we played 90 per cent of the match in the last 30 metres – but there are movements to create with him [Werner] that he can help us, I am sure.”

