"He's taken me under his swing" - Reece James hails Thiago Silva's impact on his career

Chelsea starlet Reece James has hailed the influence that veteran defender Thiago Silva has had on his game since the latter's arrival to Stamford Bridge last summer.

The 21-year-old had made the right-back spot his own under former boss Frank Lampard and has shown glimpses of promise under current manager Thomas Tuchel, while competing with Callum Hudson-Odoi for the wing-back position.

The England international has lauded the impact that Silva has had on his career since the Brazilian's switch to Chelsea from PSG in the summer.

"I think, this season, Thiago Silva has probably influenced my career the most so far, just because he is well experienced and played at the very top of the game for the last 15 years," said the Cobham graduate, in an interview with BBC Sport.

"He [Silva] has taken me under his wing, coached me and told me where I need to do better and where I am doing well."

Silva has proved to be an instrumental part of Chelsea's backline since the start of the campaign, making his presence felt in both boxes and constantly driving his peers on and off the pitch.

Lampard and Tuchel have both sung the 36-year-old's praises and the underlying effect that he's had in the dressing room and on the training pitch.

Not just members of the backline, Silva has helped instill confidence and a winning mentality among the entire squad. He's been able to effectively communicate with most players owing to his ability to speak multiple languages.

Though his minutes have been managed owing to his age, Silva has made 21 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

The defender recently blasted PSG for their handling of his exit from the club in the summer, insisting that he deserved to be shown more respect for his time and success at the club.

